Elena Paravantes, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and Mediterranean Diet Expert is the author of “The Mediterranean Diet Cookbook for Beginners.” She wants to promote the book and will share a recipe from the book.

For more info, visit her website, OliveTomato.com.

RECIPE:

Roasted Stuffed Figs – These delicious figs are bitesize energy snacks. Filled with nuts and a touch of honey they are satisfying and filling. They are rich in fiber with one little fig providing 1.5 grams of fiber, antioxidants and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Ingredients

10 medium dry or fresh figs

1 ½ tbsp finely chopped walnuts

1 ½ tbsp finely chopped almonds

½ tsp ground cinnamon

½ tsp sesame seeds

1 ½ tsp honey

Pinch of salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 300F and line a large baking sheet with foil that has been greased with olive oil. Using a knife, carefully cut a slit into the side of each fig – don’t cut all the way through. Set aside. In a small bowl, combine walnuts, almonds, cinnamon, sesame seeds and salt. Mix well. Stuff each fig with 1 teaspoon of the filling, gently pressing it into the figs. Place the figs on the baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes. While the figs are baking, add honey to a saucepan over medium heat for 30 seconds or until it becomes thin and watery. Transfer figs to a plate, drizzle with the warm honey and serve.



ABOUT THE CHEF:

Elena Paravantes is an Award Winning Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Mediterranean Diet expert and the creator of Olivetomato.com, one of the first and top online resource for the authentic Mediterranean diet and author of The Mediterranean Diet for Beginners. Elena was born in Chicago and raised both in Chicago and in Athens, Greece.

Elena has been raised on the Mediterranean diet growing up in a Greek family and has firsthand experience with this eating pattern. Elena lives with her husband and her two sons and divides her time between Chicago and Athens.