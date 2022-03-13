Sunday Brunch: Meatballs with rice and parsley in lemon broth

Mina Stone, author of recent cookbook ‘Lemon, Love and Olive Oil’ joins WGN Weekend Morning News from Boston to share her recipe for a Greek meatball soup.

This dish is a simple and traditional Greek stew of meatballs studded with rice in a silky, lemony avgolemono sauce.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound (500 g) ground beef

¼ cup (50 g) uncooked long-grain rice, such as jasmine or Carolina, rinsed

1 medium yellow onion, grated on the large holes of a box grater and juice gently squeezed out

2 handfuls flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped, plus more for garnish

1 egg, at room temperature

Juice of 2 lemons

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS:

In a large bowl, mix the ground beef with the rice, onion, and parsley.

Add a generous pinch of salt and a few grinds of black pepper.

Knead briefly, until all the ingredients come together and are nicely incorporated.

Roll the mixture into meatballs a little larger than a golf ball. Set on a plate and put in the refrigerator for 20 minutes (this helps set the meatball).

In a medium pot, bring 4 cups (946 ml) water to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low and gently add the meatballs.

The water should come about 1 inch over the top of the meatballs; add more warm water if necessary. Simmer for 30 to 35 minutes, until the meatballs are just cooked through and the rice is tender.

Turn off the heat and prepare the avgolemono.

To make the avgolemono:

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg with the lemon juice and very slowly add a ladle of broth, whisking the whole time.

Whisk in another two ladles of broth, then slowly drizzle the avgolemono back into the pot with the meatballs, stirring the entire time.

Turn the heat back on to low and stir until it just starts to simmer.

The broth should be velvety and thick like the consistency of heavy cream.

Turn the heat off once again and taste for seasoning, adding salt and freshly ground black pepper as needed.

Garnish with parsley and serve.