Sunday Brunch: Matcha pancakes with honey ricotta, macerated berries

CHICAGO — The chef from Travelle at the Langham, Chef de Cuisine Qi Ai joined then WGN Weekend Morning News to share her unique pancake recipe.
Travelle at The Langham
330 N. Wabash Ave.
www.travellechicago.com
Matcha Pancakes with Honey Ricotta and Macerated Berries
Pancake Ingredients
All-purpose flour – 1 Cup
Matcha powder – 1 TBSP
Sugar – 1 TBSP
Baking powder – 1 TSP
Baking soda – ¼ TSP
Salt – ¼ TSP
Buttermilk – about 1 Cup (250 grams)
Eggs – 1 egg
Melted butter – 1 TBSP
Honey Ricotta
Honey
Ricotta and kosher salt (this is just regular kosher salt)
Honey Ricotta
Honey
Ricotta salt (this is just regular kosher salt)
Macerated Berries
Berry mix
Raw sugar
To make the pancake:
1. Sift together AP flour, matcha powder, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt in a bowl.
2. Add in buttermilk, eggs, melted butter and whisk together.
3. Ladle into a nonstick pan with additional melted butter to cook the pancakes. Around 2 minutes on the first side and 1 minute on the second side..
For the honey ricotta:
Use the amount of honey to your taste, season with sprinkle of salt. Serve cold or room temperature.
For the macerated berries:
- Clean and cut berries to desired sizes.
2. Mix in raw sugar and let sit in the fridge for 30 minutes or preferably overnight.
3. Serve cold or room temperature, with the juices.
Completing the dish.
1. Make a stack of 3 pancakes, top with a generous portion of macerated berries.
2. Finish with a quenelle of honey ricotta, and drizzle more honey on top cuz why not.
3. Use matcha powder/powdered sugar for garnish