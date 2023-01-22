CHICAGO — Eric Roldan, the owner of Marina’s Bistro, joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday Brunch.

Roldan made coconut waffles with guava sauce and chicken thighs.

Marina’s Bistro is currently offering catering for small and large parties, but will soon be opening a location in Uptown.

Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.

The location is expected to open in February at 4554 North Magnolia.

It will serve up recipes straight from Puerto Rico with a modern Chicago twist.