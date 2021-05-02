Sunday Brunch: Lobster Tail Corndogs

Chris Blackburn, owner and executive chef of Great Full Plate, a private chef service, joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Lobster tail corndogs.

Blackburn is a classically trained chef with over 18 years in the restaurant industry, with experience as a seasonal chef alternating summers and winters and high-end beach and ski resorts.

INGREDIENTS

Lobster Tail Corndogs

  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • Pinch salt
  • Pinch black pepper
  • Pinch crushed chili powder
  • 4 tbsp. baking powder
  • Pinch sugar
  • 1 egg
  • 1 cup milk
  • Lobster tails
  • Pinch salt
  • 1 lemon per lobster tail

DIRECTIONS

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
  • Skewer the shelled tails to keep from curling.
  • Boil with shells on for 4 mins – then remove and place right into an ice water bath.
  • Chill for 5 minutes, then remove, take out the skewers, and remove meat from shells.
  • Combine dry and wet batter ingredients separately, then add together, whisk and pour into a container for dipping.
  • Pre-heat oil.
  • Skewer each tail and dip in batter, coating evenly.
  • Drop in oil and fry for 4-5 mins.
  • Remove and let rest.
  • When ready, top with bacon jam and squeeze of lemon.

