Sunday Brunch: Lobster Tail Corndogs

Chris Blackburn, owner and executive chef of Great Full Plate, a private chef service, joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Lobster tail corndogs.
Blackburn is a classically trained chef with over 18 years in the restaurant industry, with experience as a seasonal chef alternating summers and winters and high-end beach and ski resorts.
INGREDIENTS
Lobster Tail Corndogs
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- Pinch salt
- Pinch black pepper
- Pinch crushed chili powder
- 4 tbsp. baking powder
- Pinch sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 cup milk
- Lobster tails
- Pinch salt
- 1 lemon per lobster tail
DIRECTIONS
- Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
- Skewer the shelled tails to keep from curling.
- Boil with shells on for 4 mins – then remove and place right into an ice water bath.
- Chill for 5 minutes, then remove, take out the skewers, and remove meat from shells.
- Combine dry and wet batter ingredients separately, then add together, whisk and pour into a container for dipping.
- Pre-heat oil.
- Skewer each tail and dip in batter, coating evenly.
- Drop in oil and fry for 4-5 mins.
- Remove and let rest.
- When ready, top with bacon jam and squeeze of lemon.