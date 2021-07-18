Sunday Brunch: Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Chef Jonathon Sawyer of Adorn Bar & Restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

Sawyer was born in Chicago and grew up in Cleveland before beginning his culinary career at The Biltmore Hotel in Miami. Sawyer returned to Chicago last year to lead the team at Adorn.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

INGREDIENTS:

1 cup buttermilk

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

1 tbsp. vegetable oil

1 lemon (zest and juice)

2 tbsp. melted butter

1 tbsp. sugar

1 egg

1/4 tsp. vanilla extract

1 1/4 cup self rising or all-purpose flour

DIRECTIONS

Mix together milk, oil, lemon, ricotta, egg, vanilla and baking soda

Mix flour and sugar

Whisk wet ingredients into the dry ingredients

Allow the batter to rest for five minutes

Heat griddle or pan to medium-high

This recipe makes four medium-sized pancakes, so pour 1/4 o the batter at a time onto the griddle or pan.

2-3 minutes per side will yield the fluffiest pancakes

