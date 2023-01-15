CHICAGO – Kendra Power from Old Town Pour House in Oak Brook is in the studio to make classic lemon blueberry pancakes.

Old Town Pour House, with locations on Wells in Old Town, Oak Brook and Naperville, is an upscale bar with great food and tons of TVs to catch your favorite games. Perfect to catch the football playoffs this time of year!

Old Town Pour House features a brunch that offers delicious options like cinnamon rolls, avocado toast, stuffed brioche French toast, breakfast flatbread and more!

LEMON BLUEBERRY PANCAKES RECIPE STEP BY STEP INSTRUCTION HERE OR DEMONSTRATION DETAILS:

Angela is going to show viewers how to make their Blueberry Lemon Pancakes!

Recipe:

Zest of lemons- 3 each

Lemons Juice- 2 oz

Buttermilk- 4 cups

Honey- 2 oz

Butter, unsalted – 4 Tablespoons (Room Temperature)

Eggs, whole- 4 each

Flour, All Purpose- 4 cups

Baking soda- 2 teaspoons

Baking powder- 2 Tablespoons

Salt, Kosher- 1 teaspoon

Blueberries, fresh- 1.5 cups

1. In a mixing bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt and lemon zest, set asid

2. In a different mixing bowl add lemon juice, buttermilk, eggs, honey and butter. With a whisk, mix until well incorporated.

3. Pour the wet ingredients in to the bowl with dry ingredients and stir until combined- do not over mix.

4. Add fresh blueberries to the mix and lightly stir until they are evenly spread throughout batter

