Sunday Brunch: Lemon Bean Pasta

Chef Oren Zroya shared his recipe for lemon bean pasta from his home in California.

He is also the creator of the Radical Pan.

Pasta – whatever kind you have in the pantry

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of butter

1 garlic clove chopped

1 shallot chopped

1 cup of drained, rinsed cannelloni beans

1 ounce of white wine (optional)

1/2 cup of cooked/frozen kale or spinach, drained (Squeeze out all the water)

2 tablespoons of toasted pine nuts

Juice of one lemon

Zest of one lemon

Instructions

1. Blanch kale for 30 seconds for fresh, 10 seconds for frozen and strain to get rid of excess water. (Note: Boiling water should be salted.)

2. Cook pasta to al dente.

3. Reserve ½ cup of pasta water. Drain pasta and cool with cold water. Add 1 tablespoon of olive oil and set aside.

4. Add butter and olive oil to the pan. Follow with garlic, as soon as you can smell the garlic add the beans, ½ cup of pasta water, lemon zest and juice of half a lemon. Reduce the liquid by 2/3. Add the kale and fold in the pasta.