Sunday Brunch: Keto-Friendly Lasagna

For this week’s Sunday Brunch, WGN Weekend Anchor Tonya Francisco makes a keto-friendly lasagna.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. Italian sausage
- 3/4 lbs. ground beef
- 1/2 yellow onion
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 24 oz. unsweetened marinara sauce
- 16 oz. ricotta cheese
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt
- 3/4 lbs. mozzarella cheese, sliced
- 3/4 cup parmesan cheese
- 1/2 lbs. sliced deli chicken breast
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- In a Dutch oven, cook sausage, ground beef, onion and garlic over medium heat until browned. Stir in marinara sauce.
- In a mixing bowl, combine ricotta cheese with egg and salt.
- To assemble, spread 1 1/2 cups of meat sauce in the bottom of a 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Arrange chicken breast slices over the meat sauce.
- Spread with one half of the ricotta cheese mixture. Top with a third of mozarella cheese slices.
- Spoon 1 1/2 cups of meat sauce over the mozzarella and sprinkle with 1/4 cup parmesan cheese. Repeat layers, and top with remaining mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
- Cover with foil. To prevent sticking, either spray foil with cooking spray, or make sure the foil does not touch the cheese. Bake for 25 minutes. Remove foil and bake an additional 25 minutes. Let cool for 15 minutes before serving.