Sunday Brunch: Keto Baked Feta Pasta with Shrimp

The CEO and Founder of Essie Marie’s, Itiona Scott, joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Keto Baked Feta Pasta with Shrimp.
Essie Marie’s is a local woman-owned, Black-owned salad dressing and marinade company that has several products available at Mariano’s stores. Scott is a Chicago native and the brand is inspired by her mother.
Keto Baked Feta Pasta with Shrimp:
INGREDIENTS
- 8 oz. feta cheese
- 2 pints grape tomatoes
- 1 cup spinach
- 1/2 red onion, sliced
- 1 cup of Essie Marie’s Lemonette Dressing
- 2 tsp. black pepper
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 2 tsp. onion powder
- 2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 lb. of cleaned shrimp
- 16 oz. low carb healthy noodles or spaghetti squash
- Parsley, for garnish
- Parmesan cheese, for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
- Combine all seasonings into shallow mixing dish.
- Season shrimp with half of seasoning mixture.
- Sear shrimp in on-stick skillet until pink all the way through.
- Set shrimp aside.
- Rinse noodles per package directions, drain and set aside.
- Combine feta, vegetables, Essie Marie’s Lemonette and spices.
- Bake in baking dish at 400 degrees uncovered for approximately 30 minutes until softened.
- Mix all softened ingredients together to make a creamy pasta sauce.
- Add shrimp, rinsed noodles and additional quarter-cup to half-cup of Essie Marie’s Lemonette if needed. Bake for another 10 minutes.
- Garnish with parsley and parmesan cheese.