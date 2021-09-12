Sunday Brunch: Kale & Quinoa Salad

Chef Fabio Viviani, the executive chef partner at Bar Siena in the West Loop joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Kale & Quinoa Salad.

Viviani’s restaurant Bar Siena is holding an outdoor fitness series each weekend, offering 45-minute classes starting at 9 a.m. and followed by a boozy brunch. All fitness classes are held on Bar Siena’s outdoor, weather resistant turf patio.

Local restaurants are also participating in Chicago Gourmet, a month-long celebration showcasing some of the best food the city has to offer.

Kale & Quinoa Salad with Pickled Raisins and Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette

INGREDIENTS:

4 ea. Heads of Tuscan Kale (cleaned & cut into 1-inch pieces)

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

3 ea. segmented oranges

1/2 cup pickled golden raisins

3/4 cup lemon pepper vinaigrette

1/2 cup shaved Manchego cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Using a large salad bowl, add the kale and squeeze it with your hands until the kale is tender.

Add quinoa, pickled raisins and mix with kale.

Add lemon pepper vinaigrette and mix until combined.

Place the salad on desired bowl or plate and garnish with orange segments and Manchego cheese.

INGREDIENTS FOR PICKLED RAISINS

1/2 cup golden raisins

1 cup white grape juice

1/2 cup Champagne vinegar

1 tsp. kosher salt

4 ea. bay leaves

2 tsp. honey

DIRECTIONS FOR PICKLED RAISINS

Heat grape juice and vinegar together in a small sauce pot to a boil.

Add honey, salt and bay leaves.

Stir until all ingredients have dissolved.

Pour over the raisins and let cool to room temperature.

Refrigerate until ready to use in airtight container.

INGREDIENTS FOR LEMON PEPPER VINAIGRETTE

1 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/4 cup Champagne vinegar

1 tsp. black pepper

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. Kosher salt

DIRECTIONS FOR LEMON PEPPER VINAIGRETTE

Using a blender, add all ingredients except the extra virgin olive oil.

Blend all ingredients until well-combined.

While blender is going slowly, drizzle the extra virgin olive oil into blender until emulsified.

Place in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.