Sunday Brunch: Kale & Quinoa Salad

Chef Fabio Viviani, the executive chef partner at Bar Siena in the West Loop joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Kale & Quinoa Salad.
Viviani’s restaurant Bar Siena is holding an outdoor fitness series each weekend, offering 45-minute classes starting at 9 a.m. and followed by a boozy brunch. All fitness classes are held on Bar Siena’s outdoor, weather resistant turf patio.
Local restaurants are also participating in Chicago Gourmet, a month-long celebration showcasing some of the best food the city has to offer.
Kale & Quinoa Salad with Pickled Raisins and Lemon Pepper Vinaigrette
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 ea. Heads of Tuscan Kale (cleaned & cut into 1-inch pieces)
- 1/2 cup cooked quinoa
- 3 ea. segmented oranges
- 1/2 cup pickled golden raisins
- 3/4 cup lemon pepper vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup shaved Manchego cheese
DIRECTIONS:
- Using a large salad bowl, add the kale and squeeze it with your hands until the kale is tender.
- Add quinoa, pickled raisins and mix with kale.
- Add lemon pepper vinaigrette and mix until combined.
- Place the salad on desired bowl or plate and garnish with orange segments and Manchego cheese.
INGREDIENTS FOR PICKLED RAISINS
- 1/2 cup golden raisins
- 1 cup white grape juice
- 1/2 cup Champagne vinegar
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 4 ea. bay leaves
- 2 tsp. honey
DIRECTIONS FOR PICKLED RAISINS
- Heat grape juice and vinegar together in a small sauce pot to a boil.
- Add honey, salt and bay leaves.
- Stir until all ingredients have dissolved.
- Pour over the raisins and let cool to room temperature.
- Refrigerate until ready to use in airtight container.
INGREDIENTS FOR LEMON PEPPER VINAIGRETTE
- 1 cup extra virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- 1/4 cup Champagne vinegar
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
- 1 tsp. Kosher salt
DIRECTIONS FOR LEMON PEPPER VINAIGRETTE
- Using a blender, add all ingredients except the extra virgin olive oil.
- Blend all ingredients until well-combined.
- While blender is going slowly, drizzle the extra virgin olive oil into blender until emulsified.
- Place in an airtight container and refrigerate until ready to use.