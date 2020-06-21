Sunday Brunch: Jerk Chicken Tacos

Chef Dre, the CEO and Executive Chef of Signature Plates, a catering service, stopped by to share his recipe for jerk chicken tacos.

Ingredients:

                2 boneless skinless chicken breast, diced

                2tbl  Dre’s Signature jerk rub

                2oz of Dre’s signature jerk sauce

                1cup of diced pineapples

                ¼ cup jalapenos, diced

                ¼ cup red bell peppers, diced

                1/4cup white onions

                1/2cup cilantro, chopped

                1tbl fresh grated ginger

                1 Tbl brown sugar

                salt & white pepper to taste

For the flour tortillas:

                4cups of bread flour

                1 tsp of salt

                1 ½ tsp baking powder

                6Tbl unsalted butter, room temp

                1 1/3cups  warm water

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl mix all the diced ingredients, including the cilantro & brown sugar, season to taste and place in the frig for later use.

Marinate chicken breast with jerk rub for min 1hour (best result 24hrs) using a cast iron pan sear chicken until completely cooking through, and set aside.

In a medium size bowl, (or kitchen aid mixer) pour in all of your ingredients and kneed until  smooth dough forms. Using a scale, measure out 2oz for each tortillas, shape into a small disk, flatten and roll out using a roller ( or wine bottle) heat cast iron to med heat and cook for 2mins per side.

Assembly together, tortillas, diced chicken, sauce, then pineapple salsa, and enjoy

