Sunday Brunch: Jerk Chicken Tacos

Chef Dre, the CEO and Executive Chef of Signature Plates, a catering service, stopped by to share his recipe for jerk chicken tacos.
Ingredients:
2 boneless skinless chicken breast, diced
2tbl Dre’s Signature jerk rub
2oz of Dre’s signature jerk sauce
1cup of diced pineapples
¼ cup jalapenos, diced
¼ cup red bell peppers, diced
1/4cup white onions
1/2cup cilantro, chopped
1tbl fresh grated ginger
1 Tbl brown sugar
salt & white pepper to taste
For the flour tortillas:
4cups of bread flour
1 tsp of salt
1 ½ tsp baking powder
6Tbl unsalted butter, room temp
1 1/3cups warm water
Directions:
In a large mixing bowl mix all the diced ingredients, including the cilantro & brown sugar, season to taste and place in the frig for later use.
Marinate chicken breast with jerk rub for min 1hour (best result 24hrs) using a cast iron pan sear chicken until completely cooking through, and set aside.
In a medium size bowl, (or kitchen aid mixer) pour in all of your ingredients and kneed until smooth dough forms. Using a scale, measure out 2oz for each tortillas, shape into a small disk, flatten and roll out using a roller ( or wine bottle) heat cast iron to med heat and cook for 2mins per side.
Assembly together, tortillas, diced chicken, sauce, then pineapple salsa, and enjoy