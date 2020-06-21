Sunday Brunch: Jerk Chicken Tacos

Chef Dre, the CEO and Executive Chef of Signature Plates, a catering service, stopped by to share his recipe for jerk chicken tacos.

Ingredients:

2 boneless skinless chicken breast, diced

2tbl Dre’s Signature jerk rub

2oz of Dre’s signature jerk sauce

1cup of diced pineapples

¼ cup jalapenos, diced

¼ cup red bell peppers, diced

1/4cup white onions

1/2cup cilantro, chopped

1tbl fresh grated ginger

1 Tbl brown sugar

salt & white pepper to taste

For the flour tortillas:

4cups of bread flour

1 tsp of salt

1 ½ tsp baking powder

6Tbl unsalted butter, room temp

1 1/3cups warm water

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl mix all the diced ingredients, including the cilantro & brown sugar, season to taste and place in the frig for later use.

Marinate chicken breast with jerk rub for min 1hour (best result 24hrs) using a cast iron pan sear chicken until completely cooking through, and set aside.

In a medium size bowl, (or kitchen aid mixer) pour in all of your ingredients and kneed until smooth dough forms. Using a scale, measure out 2oz for each tortillas, shape into a small disk, flatten and roll out using a roller ( or wine bottle) heat cast iron to med heat and cook for 2mins per side.

Assembly together, tortillas, diced chicken, sauce, then pineapple salsa, and enjoy