CHICAGO — Chef Cornell Edwards and Aeron Lancero from Ja’Grill joined WGN Weekend Morning News for Sunday brunch.

Ja’Grill is in the 1500 block of East Harber Court.

This is in the Hyde Park neighborhood in Chicago.

Here’s the recipe for some authentic Jamaican fish:

1 lb whole fish (red snapper)

Butter

Julienne onions

Julienne peppers (red and yellow)

Scotch bonnet

White vinegar

Salt and pepper

Garlic powder

Sugar

Water

Procedures:

Seasoned the whole fish with salt and pepper

Place in deep fryer at 350 degrees for 10 minutes

Make the sauce:

Saute pan heated

Place butter in pan

Add vegetables, onions and pepper first, then scotch bonnets and saute for a bit untill veggies get a little blistered

Then add vinegar, sugar, and water then sprinkle the garlic powder.

Have on high heat and then have the liquids reduce slightly.

Once fish is ready, place in pan of the escoviche sauce, coat the fish and then plate it with fish first and spread the vegtables across fish and pour remaining sauce on top.