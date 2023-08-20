Orange Cream Cheese Frosting

Orange Zest- 2 teaspoons

Juice, Orange- 8 fluid ounces

Extract, Vanilla- 2 fluid ounces

Cheese, Cream- Softened- 24 oz

Powdered Sugar- 32 oz

Milk, Whole- 6 fluid ounces

1. Place all ingredients into the kitchen aid mixer using the whip attachment, whip until combined. This can also be whipped by hand.

2. The frosting should be thickened but able to be poured. If it is too thick, slowly add milk and mix until pourable.

Cinnamon Rolls Prep/ Wrapping Procedure

10 each- purchased from a local store.

1. Take cinnamon rolls out of refrigerator and allow to thaw if frozen

2. Unroll one of the cinnamon roll pucks

3. When the roll is unwrapped- you will now rewrap each of the unwrapped rolls around a wrapped roll to make one GIANT cinnamon bun

4. Once the rolls have been wrapped transfer to greased sheet tray. Cover loosely with plastic wrap that is sprayed with pan coating spray

5. Let the rolls proof out of refrigeration (warmest area of you kitchen is best) for 2 hours. Cinnamon Rolls should double in size

Plating

Jumbo Cinnamon Rolls- 5 each

Orange Cream Cheese Frosting- 10 oz, 2 oz on each roll

Place cinnamon rolls into a 350 degree oven for 8-10 minutes. Should be golden brown Remove from oven. Using a spatula, transfer cinnamon rolls to plate or platter Ladle 2 oz of Orange Cream Cheese frosting onto each cinnamon bun Serve!