Award-winning executive chef and former private chef to Oprah Winfrey, Chef Art Smith will joined WGN Weekend Morning news to share a recipe for Sunday Brunch.

Deviled Eggs

Makes 24 deviled eggs

Whenever people bring something to eat to a gathering, you can be sure there will be a plate of deviled eggs. Here’s a classic recipe.

12 large eggs

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon minced sweet pickle

Dash of Worcestershire sauce

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Hot red pepper sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, for garnish

Paprika, for garnish

Place the eggs in a large saucepan just large enough to hold them in a single layer. Add enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 10 minutes. Drain carefully and rinse under cold water. When cool enough to handle, but still warm, peel the eggs. Cool completely.

Cut each egg in half lengthwise. Remove the yolks and place them in a medium bowl. Add the mayonnaise, mustard, pickle, and Worcestershire sauce. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and hot sauce.

Transfer the yolk mixture to a pastry bag with a 1/2-inch-wide opening. (If you wish, fit the bag with a 1/2-inch star tip before filling.) Squeeze the yolk mixture into the hollows in the white, and place on a serving platter. Sprinkle the filling with the parsley, and then the paprika. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour and up to 8 hours. Serve chilled.