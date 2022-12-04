Check out Creative Director Jimmy Buonavolanto joins us in the studio to make the Chicago classic Buona Italian beef.

Jimmu Buonavolanto, third generation Buonavolanto family member has been working at the family restaurant for the past nine years.

TO STORE

• Items ship frozen with dry ice, may dissipate during transit.

• Do not remove dry ice with bare hands.

• Upon arrival, place items in the refrigerator or in the freezer.

• Beef & gravy last up to 1 week in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer.

• Peppers last up to 3 months in the refrigerator.

• Rolls last up to 3 days in the refrigerator or up to 3 months in the freezer.

TO SERVE

Stovetop

• STEP 1: Thaw beef and gravy for 2-3 days in the refrigerator.

• STEP 2: Pour thawed beef and gravy into a large saucepan and heat over medium for 5

minutes, or until internal temperature is 165°F (stir occasionally and do not allow beef

to come to a boil).

Microwave – From Thawed

• STEP 1: Pour thawed beef and gravy into a microwave-safe container and heat for 2-3

minutes.

• STEP 2: Remove from microwave and stir contents.

• STEP 3: Microwave again for 1-2 more minutes, or until internal temperature reaches

165°F (reduce heat time for smaller portions).

• STEP 4: Remove from microwave and stir well.

Microwave – From Frozen

• STEP 1: Place frozen contents into a microwaveable container and thaw on defrost cycle

for approx. 10 minutes (defrost time may differ depending on microwave).

• STEP 2: Microwave on high for 2 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165°F.

• STEP 3: Remove from microwave and stir well.

Assembling Your Sandwich

• STEP 1: Place 4-6 forkfuls of beef on a French roll, allowing gravy to soak into bread (for

a juicier sandwich, dip both ends of bread or the entire sandwich into the gravy).

• STEP 2: Top with hot giardiniera if desired and enjoy

Website: Buona | Chicago’s Original Italian Beef

