Sunday Brunch: Grilled Halibut Tacos

Food stylist Rebecca Andexle joined Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for grilled halibut tacos.
Prep time: 30 min
Cook time: 10 min
Total time: 40 min
Serves: 4
Ingredients
For fish:
• 1½ pounds halibut
• extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling
• salt and pepper, to taste
For salsa:
• 1/2 orange
• 1/2 grapefruit
• 1 lime
• 4 pickling or persian cucumbers (or 1 english cucumber), julienned
• 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced
• 2 serrano chiles, stemmed and sliced in thin rounds
• 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped (about 1/3 cup)
• 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
• 1 tsp salt
• 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper
For serving:
• 12 (4-6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed*
• 6 lettuce leaves, torn in half
• 2 avocados, halved, seeded, peeled, and thinly sliced
• radish slices
• lime wedges