Sunday Brunch: Grilled Halibut Tacos

Food stylist Rebecca Andexle joined Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for grilled halibut tacos.

Prep time: 30 min

Cook time: 10 min

Total time: 40 min

Serves: 4

Ingredients

For fish:

• 1½ pounds halibut

• extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

• salt and pepper, to taste

For salsa:

• 1/2 orange

• 1/2 grapefruit

• 1 lime

• 4 pickling or persian cucumbers (or 1 english cucumber), julienned

• 1/2 small red onion, thinly sliced

• 2 serrano chiles, stemmed and sliced in thin rounds

• 1/2 bunch cilantro, chopped (about 1/3 cup)

• 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

• 1 tsp salt

• 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

For serving:

• 12 (4-6 inch) corn tortillas, warmed*

• 6 lettuce leaves, torn in half

• 2 avocados, halved, seeded, peeled, and thinly sliced

• radish slices

• lime wedges

