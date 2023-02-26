CHICAGO — Joseph Dellacroce, the owner of GP Italiano, joined WGN Weekend News for Sunday Brunch.

Dellacroce talked about La Grange restaurant week, which runs until March 6, and made some pancetta tortellini with wild boar ragu.

You can learn more about restaurant week and the restaurant online.

Recipe for pancetta tortellini with wild boar ragu

Tortellini filling

5 pounds of ricotta cheese

5 pounds of pancetta

Salt

Pepper

1 cup of onions

Pasta dough

1 gallon of semolina

4 cups of water

4 eggs

Wild boar ragu

10 pounds of wild boar

2 cups of carrots

2 cups of celery

4 cups of onions

2 bunches of rosemary

2 tbsp of salt

2 tbsp of black pepper

4 cups of red wine

2 gallons of tomato sauce

1 gallon of veal stock

4 cups of cream

Steps

Knead all pasta dough ingredients together until smooth dough forms

Refrigerate for 1 hour

Roll dough until the thickness of one-eighth inch

Cut the dough in 3-inch circles

Place 1 tbsp of filling in the center of the dough, fold in half, then bring the ends together

Freeze ravioli for 1 hour

Cook until al dente, 3 minutes

Steps for the wild boar ragu

Combine all ingredients and cook for 6 hours on low to medium heat

Final dish

Toss cooked tortellini with wild boar ragu