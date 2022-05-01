Chef Frank Morales, owner of Spanglish Mexican Kitchen at Urbanspace Food Hall in the Loop joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for gorditas and sopes.

Urbanspace is located at 15 West Washington Street in the Loop.

RECIPE:

1 pound (2 cups) fresh, smooth-ground corn masa for tortillas or 1 3/4 cups powdered masa harina ( Mexican flourdough flour mixed with 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons warm water)1/3 cup all-purpose flour



1 scant teaspoon baking powder

Step 1: Combine all ingredients until well mixed, let rest for 1 hour.

Step 2: Make golf ball sized masa balls and press in between two sheets of plastic wrap using a flat-bottomed pan or a tortilla press. Make sure not to press it down too much as it will become too thin like a normal corn tortilla. Keep the masa about 0.5cm-1cm thick or double the size of a normal tortilla. For a gordita, leave the tortilla flat, for a sope, thicken the edges with your fingers creating a crater in the middle to fill with toppings.

Step 3: Remove the flattened masa from the plastic wrap and place it on the hot griddle. Let it cook for about 10 to 15 seconds, flip it over and let that side cook for another 10 to 15 seconds. This helps to sort of seal the dough so that an air pocket can form more easily.

Flip again and cook on each side for more 2 minutes, until golden brown. Total cook time is about 5 minutes. For the sope only cook on the flat bottom side, you will fry in oil later.

Step 4: At this point, you should notice that the gordita puffs and starts to bubble up in the middle or the sides. Remove it from the griddle, place it on a warm plate and cover it with a light kitchen towel.

Slice the thick tortilla down the middle for a gordita, or fry in oil for a sope. Fill the gordita with your preferred meat and toppings. Top the sope with refried beans and your preferred meat, veggie and toppings.