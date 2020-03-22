Sunday Brunch: French Toast Casserole

1 loaf of hearty bread: French bread, challah, brioche
8 eggs
2 c milk
1/2 c Bailey’s Irish Cream (or heavy cream)
1/2 c sugar
1/4 c brown sugar
2 Tbsp vanilla
TOPPING
1/2 c flour
1/2 c brown sugar
2 tsp cinnamon
1/4 tsp salt
1 stick (8 tbsp) unsalted butter
- Cut loaf into cubes and place evenly in a greased 9x13 pan.
- In a bowl, mix together eggs, milk, heavy cream, sugar and vanilla. Pour over bread.
- Cover your pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight.
Topping:
- Mix together flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl.
- Cut in butter with this mixture until crumbly cover and refrigerate overnight as well.
Putting them together:
- Take pan and crumble mix out when ready to bake. Sprinkle crumbly mixture evenly over the bread.
- Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to 1 hour depending on how soft you like it.