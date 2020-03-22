Breaking News
Full list and explanation of stay at home order and essential businesses
WATCH LIVE
The Political Report

Sunday Brunch: French Toast Casserole

WGN Weekend Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

1 loaf of hearty bread: French bread, challah, brioche 

8 eggs

2 c milk 

1/2 c Bailey’s Irish Cream (or heavy cream)

1/2 c sugar

1/4 c brown sugar 

2 Tbsp vanilla 

TOPPING

1/2 c flour

1/2 c brown sugar

2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

1 stick (8 tbsp) unsalted butter 

  1. Cut loaf into cubes and place evenly in a greased 9x13 pan.
  2. In a bowl, mix together eggs, milk, heavy cream, sugar and vanilla. Pour over bread.
  3. Cover your pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate at least 6 hours or overnight.

Topping:

  1. Mix together flour, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a medium bowl.
  2. Cut in butter with this mixture until crumbly  cover and refrigerate overnight as well.

Putting them together:

  1. Take pan and crumble mix out when ready to bake. Sprinkle crumbly mixture evenly over the bread.
  2. Bake at 350 for 45 minutes to 1 hour depending on how soft you like it.

Share this story

Latest News

More News