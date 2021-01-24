Sunday Brunch: Finnish Oven Pancake (Krupsua)

WGN Weekend News Anchor Sean Lewis makes Finnish Oven Pancakes, also known as Krupsua, on Sunday Brunch.

Ingredients:

  • 4 tbsp. butter
  • 4 eggs
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1/4 tsp. cardamom
  • 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
  • 2 1/2 cups milk
  • 1 1/2 cups flour

Instructions:

  • Place butter in the bottom of a 9 X 13 pan and put it in oven while it preheats to 425 degrees.
  • Whisk eggs in mixing bowl.
  • Add salt, cardamom, vanilla, milk, flour and stir until smooth.
  • Carefully take pan out of oven and add batter on top of melted butter.
  • Place pan back in oven and bake for 25 minutes until sides are puffed and golden.
  • Rest pan on cooling rack for 1 minute before serving.

