Sunday Brunch: Finnish Oven Pancake (Krupsua)

WGN Weekend News Anchor Sean Lewis makes Finnish Oven Pancakes, also known as Krupsua, on Sunday Brunch.
Ingredients:
- 4 tbsp. butter
- 4 eggs
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. cardamom
- 1 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 2 1/2 cups milk
- 1 1/2 cups flour
Instructions:
- Place butter in the bottom of a 9 X 13 pan and put it in oven while it preheats to 425 degrees.
- Whisk eggs in mixing bowl.
- Add salt, cardamom, vanilla, milk, flour and stir until smooth.
- Carefully take pan out of oven and add batter on top of melted butter.
- Place pan back in oven and bake for 25 minutes until sides are puffed and golden.
- Rest pan on cooling rack for 1 minute before serving.