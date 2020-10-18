Sunday Brunch: Fall Mushroom Tartine

Chef Jeremy Leven from the Gold Goose Tartine joined Sunday Brunch to share his recipe for Fall Mushroom Tartine.

Ingredients:

2 T. light cooking oil (e.g., olive-canola blend)

4 oz. mixed mushrooms, cleaned and dried (e.g., maitake, oyster, crimini, button)

½ shallot, peeled and finely minced

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 sprig thyme

¼ t. (few drops) sherry vinegar

2 oz. marsala or other fortified wine

1 T. butter unsalted

1 slice sourdough bread (boule shape)

1-2 oz. crème fraîche

1 t. minced parsley

Salt and black pepper to taste

Squeeze of one lemon wedge

Method:

1. In a medium to large sauté pan, add the cooking oil, and turn to high for a few minutes.

2. When the oil just begins to smoke, add the mushrooms and a pinch of salt.

3. Turn down the heat to medium; sauté until the mushrooms until they have released all their liquid.

4. Once the mushrooms begin to glisten and take on a golden color, add shallot, garlic clove, and thyme sprig, and continue to sauté until the shallots are translucent (approximately 2 minutes).

5. Deglaze the pan with the sherry vinegar, and reduce au sec.

6. Deglaze again with the marsala wine, reduce three-quarters of the way.

7. Remove the garlic clove and thyme sprig.

8. Mount in cold butter off the heat until the sauce thickens slightly and becomes a glaze.

9. Toast the slice of sourdough, and layer with the crème fraîche.

10. Chop the parsley, and add it to the mushrooms just before serving.

11. Adjust seasoning as needed with salt, black pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice.

12. Place the mushrooms on top of the tartine bread, and spoon any remaining pan sauce over the mushrooms.

13. Enjoy!