Executive Chef William Schultz from the Fairmont Chicago Hotel’s “The Lodge” joined our Sunday Brunch.
Fairmont Chicago Lodge
200 N Columbus Dr.
FairmontChicago.com/Fairmont-Lodge
Recipe: Cheese Fondue
Ingredients:
- 1 brick (5#) Roth Grand Cru Swiss Shredded
- 1 bag (5#) Bel Gioso Fontino Shredded
- 4oz Corn Starch
- Toss shredded cheese in corn starch
- 250g White wine
- 500g Cheese mix
Directions:
- Rub the inside of the presentation fondue pot with a piece of halved garlic.
- In another pot, heat the wine to a boil.
- Slowly melt in the cheese mix.
- Serve with appropriate dipping items