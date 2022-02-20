Sunday Brunch: Fairmont Chicago Lodge

Executive Chef William Schultz from the Fairmont Chicago Hotel’s “The Lodge” joined our Sunday Brunch.

Fairmont Chicago Lodge

200 N Columbus Dr.

FairmontChicago.com/Fairmont-Lodge

Recipe: Cheese Fondue

Ingredients:

  • 1 brick (5#) Roth Grand Cru Swiss Shredded
  • 1 bag (5#) Bel Gioso Fontino Shredded
  • 4oz Corn Starch
  • Toss shredded cheese in corn starch
  • 250g White wine
  • 500g Cheese mix

Directions:

  1. Rub the inside of the presentation fondue pot with a piece of halved garlic.
  2. In another pot, heat the wine to a boil.
  3. Slowly melt in the cheese mix.
  4. Serve with appropriate dipping items

