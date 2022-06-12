Chef Halee Raff from Hardbitten shares her recipe for Everything Bagel Quiche

Ingredients:

Crust

1 tsp sugar

2 cups flour

2 tsp salt

7-8 TBS ice water

1 stick cold butter, cubed small

5 TBS everything bagel seasoning

Filling

8 eggs

1/2 cup sour cream

3/4 cup cream

1-2 TBS Fresh dill

3 TBS chopped onion

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish (optional)

Smoked salmon

Creme fresh

Dill

Parsley

Lemons

Directions:

Pie crust-

Mix flour, butter, seasoning, salt and sugar in bowl. Use a fork to mash it all together until it starts to become mealy. Add 2 TBS of ice water at a time until it starts to come together. Use your hands to help work the dough until it starts to come together. Knead until it becomes a ball of dough. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for 1 hour.

After 1 hour, let dough sit out for 20 minutes before rolling so it’s soft. Using a rolling pin and lightly floured surface, roll dough. We want it not too thin so it rips but thick enough it holds together when you lift it. Lift into pie pan and crimp the edges, if you’d like. Let sit in fridge for 1 hour before we bake.

Oven at 375, place a small sheet of parchment in bowl and weigh down the center with pie weights or dry beans. Bake 20 minutes until brown and then take the weights and parchment out and let bake for another 10 minutes. We don’t need this too brown since we’ll be baking it again.

While the crust is baking, make filling-

Mix all together in a bowl and set aside.

Once crust comes out of oven, add filling and bake another 20 minutes. Once golden brown and the center doesn’t jiggle, it is done. Serve with your favorite garnishes!