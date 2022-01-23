Sunday Brunch: Eggs Kayanas

Eggs Kayanas
Ingredients:
3 eggs
2 tbps. chopped white onion
1 medium tomato shredded
2 tbsp. feta cheese
2 soup spoons of Greek extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper as needed
1/2 tsp Fresh chopped parsley
1/3 tsp Oregano half a teaspoon
3 oz. mixed greens salad
2 teaspoons of red wine vinegar
Baguette
Recipe:
In a bowl, mix together the eggs and add a pinch of pepper. Heat a pan to medium heat and add the olive oil along with the chopped onions. Cook until the onions turn golden brown and add the tomato. Cook until the tomato onion mixture thickens and add the eggs. Stir slowly until eggs become fluffy and look like soft scramble eggs. Add the feta and half of the herbs.
Take the pan off the heat. Put the bread in the toaster, and after it is nice and crispy, brush it with olive oil and the other half of the oregano. Season with salt and pepper. Plate the bread and top with the kayana eggs. Mix the greens with 2 tsp of red wine vinegar along with 2 tsp of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Serve alongside the eggs.