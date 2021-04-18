Sunday Brunch: Dill & Pickle Brine Fried Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)

Chef Gabe Garcia from Tierra Sur Restaurant at Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, CA joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Japanese Fried Chicken and Russian Dressing.

Dill & Pickle Brine Fried Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)

Ingredients:

1 lb. skin-on chicken thigh, cubed

3 tbsp. pickle juice (kosher for Passover)

1 tsp. white pepper, ground

1 tsp. dill seed, ground

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 egg, beaten

1/3 cup potato starch

2 qts. cooking oil, for frying

3 tbsp. fresh dill

DIRECTIONS:

In a large bowl, combine the chicken, pickle juice, white pepper, dill seed and garlic.

Mix well and cover with plastic, marinate for at least 15 minutes in the fridge.

Add egg and potato starch to chicken, mixing well.

Heat oil to 340 degrees Fahrenheit (170 degrees Celsius) and fry the chicken until golden brown and fully cooked, 5-7 minutes

Serve with Russian dressing and garnish with fresh dill leaf.

Russian Dressing

Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise (Kosher for Passover)

1/4 cup ketchup (Kosher for Passover)

1/4 cup Dill pickle, finely chopped (Kosher for Passover)

3 tbsp. shallots, finely chopped

1 tbsp. horseradish, fresh graded

2 tsp. hot sauce (Kosher for Passover)

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce (Kosher for Passover)

1/2 tsp. smoked paprika

Directions:

In a medium bowl, combine all the ingredients. Season to taste with additional hot sauce. Cover and refrigerate for up to one week.

Herzog Cellars is a family-owned winery in Ventura County, California with 70 percent of its production going to the kosher market.

Tierra Sur is a farm to table restaurant in Southern California, creating dynamic menus with seasonal ingredients sourced exclusively from local growers.