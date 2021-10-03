Sunday Brunch: Cinnaholic Cinnamon Bun Toppings

Liz Morales and Phillip Morales of Cinnaholic in Evanston and Schaumburg join WGN Weekend Morning News to share different toppings for cinnamon buns.
Monday is National Cinnamon Bun Day, so Cinnaholic shares the best toppings for cinnamon buns.
Basic Ingredients for Cinnaholic’s Vegan Rolls:
- Beet sugar
- Flour
- Soy milk
- Vegan butter
Cookie Monster toppings
- Cream cheese frosting
- Cookie dough
- Chocolate chips
- Chocolate drizzle
Pumpkin Spice
- Pumpkin spice frosting
- Marshmallows
- Cinnadoodle cookie bites
- Dusting with cinnamon sugar
Wildcat Roll
- Maple frosting
- Brownie bites
- Marshmallows
- Purple sprinkles
Cinnaholic is located in Evanston at 1596 Sherman Avenue and in Schaumburg at 1404 E. Golf Road.