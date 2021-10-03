Sunday Brunch: Cinnaholic Cinnamon Bun Toppings

Liz Morales and Phillip Morales of Cinnaholic in Evanston and Schaumburg join WGN Weekend Morning News to share different toppings for cinnamon buns.

Monday is National Cinnamon Bun Day, so Cinnaholic shares the best toppings for cinnamon buns.

Basic Ingredients for Cinnaholic’s Vegan Rolls:

Beet sugar

Flour

Soy milk

Vegan butter

Cookie Monster toppings

Cream cheese frosting

Cookie dough

Chocolate chips

Chocolate drizzle

Pumpkin Spice

Pumpkin spice frosting

Marshmallows

Cinnadoodle cookie bites

Dusting with cinnamon sugar

Wildcat Roll

Maple frosting

Brownie bites

Marshmallows

Purple sprinkles

Cinnaholic is located in Evanston at 1596 Sherman Avenue and in Schaumburg at 1404 E. Golf Road.