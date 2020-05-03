Sunday Brunch: Cinco de Mayo cocktails

Jaime Salas, from Milagro Tequila, stopped by Sunday Brunch from the comfort of his own home to show off some cocktail ideas for Cinco de Mayo.
The Freshest Margarita
2 Parts Milagro Silver
¾ Part Agave Nectar
1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
Pour all ingredients into a Boston shaker, shake and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.
Glass: Rocks
Paloma Milagrosa
1 1/2 Parts Milagro Reposado
1/2 Part Solerno Blood Orange Liqueur
1/2 Part Agave Nectar
1/2 Part Ruby Red Grapefruit Juice
1/2 Part Fresh Lime Juice
2 Parts Sparkling Water
Combine all ingredients except Sparkling Water and shake well. Strain into a champagne flute. Top with sparkling water and garnish with grapefruit and blood orange (dried or peel).
Glass: Highball
Mercadito
4 Parts Cucumber Juice
1 Part Lime
1/2 Part Cilantro Syrup
2 Dashes Green Hot Sauce
Top with Cucumber Tonic
Serve: Collins
Garnish: Cucumber Spear
In a Collins glass, add the ingredients over ice cubes. Stir to chill and mix. Garnish with a cucumber spear.
Veracruzana
2 Parts Fresh Pineapple Juice
1/2 Part Basil Simple Syrup
1 Part Fresh Lime Juice
5 Parts Ginger Beer or club soda
Serve: Collins
Garnish: Pineapple and Basil Leaf, Kosher salt rim
Rim the Collins glass with Kosher salt. Add the ingredients over ice cubes. Stir to chill and mix. Garnish with Pineapple and Basil Leaf.