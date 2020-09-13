Sunday Brunch: Chorizo and Goat Cheese Flatbread

Head Chef Zak Wicklund from Sazzy B in Kenosha, Wisconsin joined Sunday Brunch to share a recipe for Chorizo and Goat Cheese flatbread.
Recipe:
Chorizo and Goat Cheese Flatbread
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup ground cumin
- 5 lbs. ground pork
- 1/4 cup coriander
- 1/8 cup ground cloves
- 3 bay leaves
- 1/8 cup ground cinnamon
- 1/8 cup dried oregano
- 1/8 cup dried thyme
- 1/2 cup garlic powder
- 1/8 cup ground black pepper
- 3/4 cup paprika
- 1/8 cup cayenne pepper
- 1 cup apple cider vinegar
Instructions:
- Cook pork, do not drain fat
- Toast spices in a pan, then add to pork
- Add apple cider vinegar and reduce
- Season to taste
Building the Flatbread:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
- Crumble goat cheese over top of the flatbread (pizza crust) until evenly covered
- Top with desired amount of chorizo, bake for 12 minutes
- While flatbread is baking, cook egg in desired style. Sunnyside up is recommended
- After baking, top flatbread with desired amount of Pico de Gallo, then cut flatbread in half
- Top flatbread with a few leaves of arugala, your egg, and avocado. Finish with cilantro and avocado.