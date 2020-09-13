Sunday Brunch: Chorizo and Goat Cheese Flatbread

WGN Weekend Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Head Chef Zak Wicklund from Sazzy B in Kenosha, Wisconsin joined Sunday Brunch to share a recipe for Chorizo and Goat Cheese flatbread.

Recipe:

Chorizo and Goat Cheese Flatbread

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup ground cumin
  • 5 lbs. ground pork
  • 1/4 cup coriander
  • 1/8 cup ground cloves
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1/8 cup ground cinnamon
  • 1/8 cup dried oregano
  • 1/8 cup dried thyme
  • 1/2 cup garlic powder
  • 1/8 cup ground black pepper
  • 3/4 cup paprika
  • 1/8 cup cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup apple cider vinegar

Instructions:

  • Cook pork, do not drain fat
  • Toast spices in a pan, then add to pork
  • Add apple cider vinegar and reduce
  • Season to taste

Building the Flatbread:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Crumble goat cheese over top of the flatbread (pizza crust) until evenly covered
  • Top with desired amount of chorizo, bake for 12 minutes
  • While flatbread is baking, cook egg in desired style. Sunnyside up is recommended
  • After baking, top flatbread with desired amount of Pico de Gallo, then cut flatbread in half
  • Top flatbread with a few leaves of arugala, your egg, and avocado. Finish with cilantro and avocado.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News