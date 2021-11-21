Sunday Brunch: Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie

Chef Belinda Smith-Sullivan joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie, included in her new book “Southern Sugar.”
Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie (Serves 8 to 10)
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 9-inch pie dough
- 3 large eggs, room temperature
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup light corn syrup
- 5 tbsp. unsalted butter, melted
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 2 tbsp. bourbon
- 1/2 tsp. Kosher salt
- 1 to 1.5 coarsely chopped pecans
- 3/4 cup semisweet or bittersweet chocolate chips
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Roll out dough and place in a 9-inch pie baking dish.
- Line crust with parchment paper and weight with pie weights or beans.
- Bake in the oven for 6 to 7 minutes.
- Remove pie shell from oven and remove pie weights and parchment. Allow to cool.
- In a medium to large bowl, whisk together eggs, sugar, corn syrup, butter, vanilla, bourbon and salt.
- Stir in pecans and chocolate chips.
- Pour into pie shell and bake for 35 to 45 minutes, or until sides are firm but center is slightly shaky. Do not overcook.
- Remove from oven and allow to cool. Serve at room temperature or slightly warmed.