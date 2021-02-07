Sunday Brunch: Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce

Chef Frankie Celenza joins WGN Weekend Morning News from New York to share his recipe for a Super Bowl classic, Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce.

Celenza is also sharing his recipe for a yogurt ranch sauce also served with Buffalo Wings.

Celenza hosts a popular streaming cooking series, ‘Struggle Meals’ on Tastemade, a lifestyle streaming network.

Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients for Wings:

  • 4 lbs. chicken wings, separated
  • 2 1/2 tbsp. baking powder
  • Salt and pepper
  • To serve: 2 celery stalks (sliced) and 3 carrots (sliced)

Cooking steps:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Toss wings with salt, pepper, baking powder
  • Lay the wings on a baking sheet and bake for 45 min.
  • Serve with dipping sauce and sliced veggies

Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup hot sauce
  • 1 tbsp. white vinegar
  • 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
  • 6 butter pats, melted

Instructions:

  • In a saucepan, add butter and melt
  • Stir in hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire and a pinch of salt
  • Toss cooked wings in Buffalo sauce

Yogurt Ranch

Ingredients:

  • 3 tbsp. minced parsley
  • 1 tbsp. minced chives
  • 2 tbsp. minced dill
  • 1 1/2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 clove garlic, grated
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • Salt and pepper
  • 1 tbsp. white vinegar
  • 1/4 cup milk

Add all of the ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and whisk until mixed well.

