Sunday Brunch: Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce

Chef Frankie Celenza joins WGN Weekend Morning News from New York to share his recipe for a Super Bowl classic, Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce.
Celenza is also sharing his recipe for a yogurt ranch sauce also served with Buffalo Wings.
Celenza hosts a popular streaming cooking series, ‘Struggle Meals’ on Tastemade, a lifestyle streaming network.
Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce
Ingredients for Wings:
- 4 lbs. chicken wings, separated
- 2 1/2 tbsp. baking powder
- Salt and pepper
- To serve: 2 celery stalks (sliced) and 3 carrots (sliced)
Cooking steps:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Toss wings with salt, pepper, baking powder
- Lay the wings on a baking sheet and bake for 45 min.
- Serve with dipping sauce and sliced veggies
Buffalo Sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup hot sauce
- 1 tbsp. white vinegar
- 1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 6 butter pats, melted
Instructions:
- In a saucepan, add butter and melt
- Stir in hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire and a pinch of salt
- Toss cooked wings in Buffalo sauce
Yogurt Ranch
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. minced parsley
- 1 tbsp. minced chives
- 2 tbsp. minced dill
- 1 1/2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt
- 1 clove garlic, grated
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- Salt and pepper
- 1 tbsp. white vinegar
- 1/4 cup milk
Add all of the ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and whisk until mixed well.