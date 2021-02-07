Sunday Brunch: Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce

Chef Frankie Celenza joins WGN Weekend Morning News from New York to share his recipe for a Super Bowl classic, Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce.

Celenza is also sharing his recipe for a yogurt ranch sauce also served with Buffalo Wings.

Celenza hosts a popular streaming cooking series, ‘Struggle Meals’ on Tastemade, a lifestyle streaming network.

Chicken Wings and Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients for Wings:

4 lbs. chicken wings, separated

2 1/2 tbsp. baking powder

Salt and pepper

To serve: 2 celery stalks (sliced) and 3 carrots (sliced)

Cooking steps:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees

Toss wings with salt, pepper, baking powder

Lay the wings on a baking sheet and bake for 45 min.

Serve with dipping sauce and sliced veggies

Buffalo Sauce

Ingredients:

1/3 cup hot sauce

1 tbsp. white vinegar

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

6 butter pats, melted

Instructions:

In a saucepan, add butter and melt

Stir in hot sauce, vinegar, Worcestershire and a pinch of salt

Toss cooked wings in Buffalo sauce

Yogurt Ranch

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. minced parsley

1 tbsp. minced chives

2 tbsp. minced dill

1 1/2 cups full-fat Greek yogurt

1 clove garlic, grated

1 tsp. onion powder

Salt and pepper

1 tbsp. white vinegar

1/4 cup milk

Add all of the ingredients to a medium-sized bowl and whisk until mixed well.