Sunday Brunch: Chicken Shawarma

Chef Amado Lopez from Cedars Mediterranean Kitchen in Hyde Park joined Sunday Brunch to show how to make Chicken Shawarma.

Chicken Shawerma Recipe:



2 pounds, boneless skinless chicken thighs

2 oz Dried Ancho Chiles, chopped finely

2 oz red wine vinegar

.5 c olive oil

6 garlic cloves

1 tsp salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp cumin

2 tsp oregano

2 tsp cayenne

2 tsp paprika1 large red onion, peeled and quartered

12” Shrak flatbread (or 12” tortilla)



Prepare the marinade for the chicken by combining the dried ancho chiles, olive oil, garlic, salt,

black pepper, cumin, oregano, cayenne and paprika and coat the chicken well.



You can marinate it between 1 and 12 hours.

Preheat your oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit, add the quartered onion and spread evenly across the baking sheet.



Place the chicken in the oven and roast for 30 to 40 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to rest for 2 minutes before slicing into thin pieces. Add the chicken and the rest of the ingredients to your flatbread and enjoy!