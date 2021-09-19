Sunday Brunch: Chicken Divan

Chef Sandy Wolner joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Chicken Divan, a chicken casserole dish.
Wolner is the culinary content manager and test kitchen expert at Pampered Chef, a website that sells products for your kitchen.
CHICKEN DIVAN
5 mins prep, 40 mins cooking time. Yields 12 servings.
INGREDIENTS:
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1.5 cups sour cream
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 small lemon, juiced
- 4 garlic cloves, pressed
- 1/2 tsp paprika
- 1 lb. penne pasta
- 1 lb. chicken tenders, cut into one inch pieces
- 1 lb. frozen broccoli florets
- 8 oz. cheddar cheese, coarsely grated and divided
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- 2 tsp. melted butter
- 1 tsp. Pampered Chef’s lemon pepper rub
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Whisk together the broth, sour cream, mayonnaise, milk, lemon juice, garlic and paprika in a large bowl.
- Add pasta, chicken, broccoli and 1 cup of the cheese to Pampered Chef’s Enameled Cast Iron Pan in the order listed. Pour the sour cream mixture over the top. Cover with foil and bake for 25 minutes. Combine breadcrumbs, butter and rub, then set aside.
- Remove the pan from the oven and uncover. Sprinkle the remaining cheese and the breadcrumb mixture over the top. Bake, uncovered until the pasta is al dente, about 15 minutes. Let it stand for 10 minutes before serving.