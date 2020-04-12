Sunday Brunch: Chef Mario Rizzotti’s Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

Celebrity Chef Mario Rizzotti stopped by Sunday Brunch via his kitchen to share recipe for Spaghetti Alla Carbonara.
INGREDIENTS x 4
· Spaghetti “Gentile” 1 pound
· Guanciale “ Tempesta” Or Pancetta 7 oz
· Large egg yolks 5
· Roman pecorino 5 oz grated
· Black pepper to taste
Direction
· Cook the “Gentile” pasta according to directions on the box.
· Cut the Guanciale into strips.
· Sauté the Guanciale, until crispy.
· In a bowl mix the yolks, the grated Pecorino Romano cheese and the black pepper.
· Stir in 1/3 cup of the cooking water to loosen up the mixture in case is too thick.
· Drain pasta al dente, then toss with the crispy Guanciale.
· Stir in the yolk mixture and mix well in a separate bowl until the sauce starts thickening, but make sure the eggs do not become overcooked or that you are not making scramble eggs.
· Serve immediately, because in Italy pasta is meant to be served and eat right away.