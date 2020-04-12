Sunday Brunch: Chef Mario Rizzotti’s Spaghetti Alla Carbonara

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Celebrity Chef Mario Rizzotti stopped by Sunday Brunch via his kitchen to share recipe for Spaghetti Alla Carbonara.

INGREDIENTS x 4

· Spaghetti “Gentile” 1 pound

· Guanciale “ Tempesta” Or Pancetta 7 oz

· Large egg yolks 5

· Roman pecorino 5 oz grated

· Black pepper to taste

Direction

· Cook the “Gentile” pasta according to directions on the box.

· Cut the Guanciale into strips.

· Sauté the Guanciale, until crispy.

· In a bowl mix the yolks, the grated Pecorino Romano cheese and the black pepper.

· Stir in 1/3 cup of the cooking water to loosen up the mixture in case is too thick.

· Drain pasta al dente, then toss with the crispy Guanciale.

· Stir in the yolk mixture and mix well in a separate bowl until the sauce starts thickening, but make sure the eggs do not become overcooked or that you are not making scramble eggs.

· Serve immediately, because in Italy pasta is meant to be served and eat right away.