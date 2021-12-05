Sunday Brunch: Cheesy Potatoes with IPA sauce

Chef Paul Katz, Corporate Executive Chef for Bottleneck Management joins WGN Weekend Morning News on behalf of Old Town Pour House to share his recipe for Cheesy Potatoes with IPA sauce.

Old Town Pour House is located at 1419 North Wells Street and has locations in Oak Brook and Naperville as well.

Cheesy Potatoes

INGREDIENTS

3 lbs. Potatoes, cubed half-inch peeled and diced

1 cup yellow onions, quarter-inch diced

1 tsp. Kosher salt

1/4 tsp. black pepper

1/4 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. thyme

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 oz. heavy cream

1 oz. blended oil

2 gal. water

IPA Cheese Sauce

INGREDIENTS

3.75 lbs. shredded white American cheese

36 oz. heavy cream

8 leaves freshly chopped sage

24 oz. whole milk

1 qt. Lagunitas IPA beer

Cheese Sauce Procedure

In a medium pot, reduce IPA by 1/2 and let cool to room temperature. In a heavy bottom pot, heat cream and milk over medium heat to light simmer.

Wrap sage in cheese cloth to form sachet, add to pot.

Slowly whisk in white American, constantly mixing until melted smooth.

Once all cheese is incorporated and melted fully, remove sachet and remove from heat.

Whisk in room temperature beer reduction until fully incorporated.

Cheesy Potatoes Procedure

Peel potatoes and cut into 1/2 inch dices. Place in water to keep from browning and set aside.

Dice yellow onions into 1/4 inch dices and set aside.

Measure out all spices and other ingredients and set aside.

In a sauté pan over medium-high heat, add oil, onions and thyme and cook until they turn a light brown color, stirring occasionally. Set aside.

Place a stock pot with water and salt, bring to a boil and potatoes and cook for five minutes until they are fork tender, strain water and place potatoes in mixing bowl.

While potatoes are cooking, place a saucepot on a stovetop over medium heat and add heavy cream, bringing to a slight boil. Turn heat down and slowly whisk in IPA cheese sauce.

Pour cheesy cream mixture into mixing bowl, add cooked onions and all seasonings and mix well.

Transfer potato mixture into oven-safe casserole dish. Place in a 350-degree preheated oven and cook for 12 to 15 minutes or until heated through.