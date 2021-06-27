Sunday Brunch: Chargrilled Oysters

Chef Brian Jupiter of Frontier Restaurant in West Town joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for his famous chargrilled oysters.

Jupiter is also hosting the James Beard Foundation’s Summer Taste America culinary series on July 13, in an effort to help support independent restaurants in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chargrilled Oysters

INGREDIENTS:

Oyster seasoning (for one oyster, multiply for larger quantity)

1 tsp, butter (melted)

Pinch of Cajun seasoning

1/2 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. breadcrumbs

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix oyster seasoning mixture and set aside.

Using an oyster knife, shuck oysters, leaving the oyster in the side with largest ‘cup’ shape or depth. Make sure to sever the muscle attaching the oyster to the shell.

Place oysters on grill face-up, add oyster seasoning mixture to each oyster until gone.

Cook until the butter starts sizzling and the oysters ‘puff up’ – about 5 to 6 minutes.

Use tongs to remove from grill and serve hot.