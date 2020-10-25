Sunday Brunch: Charcuterie Boards

Megan Ruffles, the author of “Chic(ish) Charcuterie” joined Sunday Brunch from Cedar Rapids to show us how to make some cool Charcuterie boards.

Baked Brie Recipe

1 wheel brie

1 sheet puff pastry

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1/4 cup honey

1 egg

Cooking spray

Cooking Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Spray a baking sheet with cooking spray. Lay the puff pastry onto the baking sheet and allow to thaw.

3. When the puff pastry is thawed, place the wheel of brie in the center of the pastry.

4. Top the brie with honey and walnuts (use more if desired).

5. Fold each corner of the puff pastry around the brie. You may do this so the final shape is a square or a circle.

6. Press the seams together so the brie does not come out in the cooking process.

7. Beat one egg and brush over the top of the puff pastry.

8. Bake for 17-20 minutes or until golden brown.

9. Allow to cool and serve with crackers and sliced apples for dipping.

*To complete your baked brie brunch board, place the baked brie in the center of your board. Add crackers and sliced apples for dipping to the board, along with grapes and small dishes of jam if desired.