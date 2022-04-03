Top Chef finalist and Chicago native Adrienne Cheatham joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Challah French Toast Waffles.

Cheatham’s recipe is in her upcoming cookbook ‘Sunday Best’, currently available for pre-order and is expected to be released on April 12.

Challah French Toast Waffles

INGREDIENTS:

3 large eggs

2/3 cup whole milk

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

Pinch of kosher salt

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (or 1 scraped vanilla bean, if you have it)

1 tablespoon orange zest (optional but awesome)

6 (1-inch-thick) slices semi-stale challah bread

Unsalted butter or nonstick cooking spray, for greasing

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat a waffle iron according to the manufacturer’s directions.



2. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, vanilla, and orange zest (if using, which you totally should). One by one, drop each challah slice into the mixture, turning to coat completely. Transfer the soaked bread to a shallow dish and pour any remaining egg mixture over the slices. Let the bread sit for about 10 minutes to soak it all up.



3. Grease the waffle iron on both sides with butter or cooking spray. Place a challah slice in the waffle iron; if your iron comfortably fits multiple slices, go for it. Close the waffle iron and cook for about 5 minutes, until crispy, golden brown, and cooked through.



4. Serve immediately, ideally accompanied by Candied Bacon (page 37).

SIMPLE SWAP

Can’t get a hold of challah? Crusty Italian bread is another standout: slice it the night before and let it sit until morning.