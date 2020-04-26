Sunday Brunch: Celebrity chef Art Smith’s Tortilla de Papas

Celebrity chef Art Smith joined Sunday Brunch from home to share his recipe for Tortilla de Papas.

4 potatoes, peeled and cut into fries oil, fries crisp

2 cups of sliced mushrooms,sliced and sautéed in olive oil

Optional; 1 cup of crispy bacon or sautéed thin slices of pork tenderloin

6 eggs, beaten 1 tsp Parsley, 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper

Place fried potatoes in oiled cake pans, add meats mushrooms cheese and pour over egg mixture and bake till set. 25 minutes preheated oven 350 degrees.

Serve out of oven or room temperature.