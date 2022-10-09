By combining National Pizza Month (October) and Oktoberfest festivities, Crust Brewing created a specialty “Crustoberfest” Bavarian Pizza topped with sausage and sauerkraut on a salted pretzel crust. Also, for what it’s worth, Sunday happens to also be National Pizza & Beer Day.

We were joined by Crust Brewing’s general manager, Brad Cool and pizza chef, “Pizza Paulie.”

Crust Brewing

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, IL

