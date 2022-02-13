Sunday Brunch: Caramelized Chocolate Mousse

Jamie Caudy, executive pastry chef at The Peninsula Chicago joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her recipe for Caramelized Chocolate Mousse.
The Peninsula Chicago is located at 108 East Superior Street and was recently named the “Number One Hotel in the USA” by US News and World Report.
Caramelized Chocolate Mousse
INGREDIENTS:
2 tsp (8g) Powdered Gelatin
1 oz Cold Water
5 oz Whole Milk
8 oz Heavy Cream
1 oz Sugar
2 oz Egg Yolks
1# 2 oz Caramelized Milk Chocolate
8 oz Heavy Cream, medium peaks
DIRECTIONS:
- In a small mixing bowl combine powdered gelatin and water to bloom. Set aside to reserve for later use.
- Whip 1 pint of heavy cream to medium peaks and reserve in the refrigerator.
- Bring milk, cream, and sugar in a stainless-steel pot to a simmer.
- Temper hot cream into eggs, return to pot and cook to 178°F/ 85°C
- Pour hot cream mixture over chocolate and add bloomed gelatin.
- Using a heavy whip or an immersion blender incorporate until all chocolate and gelatin has melted.
- Allow the custard cool to 30°C before folding in whipped cream, taking care that you don’t over mix and lose volume.
- Pipe mousse ¾ full of desired molds or fill desired verrine glasses.
- Add frozen custard insert, pressing firmly into the center of the mold.
- Fill mousse over the top of the custard and up to the top of the mold, taking care to fill all the sides and edges of the mold so you do not have air pockets in finished mousse.
- Mousse can be kept in the refrigerator for future use to be piped into cookie sandwiches etc.
- Freeze mousse solid before unmolding.
- Keep frozen until ready to glaze
Note: This mousse is very versatile. It can be piped into a glass and made into a layered parfait, piped between cookies to make a cookie sandwich, added to a cake pan lined with Oreo cookie crust and garnished with whipped cream to make a French silk pie, or scoop into a bowl with berries or your favorite toppings.