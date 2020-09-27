Sunday Brunch: Cajun-style Red Beans and Rice

Maggie Sadowsky, a food Scientist and the creator of 8 Track Foods, stopped by Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for Cajun-style red beans and rice.

Cajun-Style Red Beans and Rice
Feeds 6-8
Preparation – About 30 minutes (great make ahead meal)
Vegan, Gluten Free and Pantry-Friendly

Ingredient List

From your pantry:

                4-15 ounce cans of 8 Track Dark Red Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed
                1 medium yellow onion, diced
                1 Tablespoon jarred minced garlic
                1 Tablespoon parsley, dried
                1 Tablespoon hot sauce
                1 teaspoon thyme, dried
                1 teaspoon paprika
                ½ teaspoon salt
                ¼ teaspoon black pepper
                2 bay leaves
                14 ounce can vegetable broth
                1-1/2 cups instant brown rice

 From your fridge:

                1 green bell pepper, cored and diced
                Fresh parsley for garnish (not required)

 Preparation Instructions:

1.            Drain and Rinse Kidney Beans
2.            In a large pot over medium heat, add onion, bell pepper and celery.  Cook until vegetables are tender and slightly browned (about 8-10 minutes).  Add garlic and cook one minute.
3.            Add parsley, thyme hot sauce, paprika, salt and pepper; stir to coat veggies
4.            Add kidney beans, bay leaves, and vegetable broth.  Bring to a boil.  Cover and lower heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
5.            While the beans simmer, prepare rice according to directions
6.            When the beans are ready, mash with potato masher or food processor. 
7.            Serve beans with a scoop of rice.  Enjoy!

