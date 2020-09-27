Sunday Brunch: Cajun-style Red Beans and Rice

Maggie Sadowsky, a food Scientist and the creator of 8 Track Foods, stopped by Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for Cajun-style red beans and rice.
Cajun-Style Red Beans and Rice
Feeds 6-8
Preparation – About 30 minutes (great make ahead meal)
Vegan, Gluten Free and Pantry-Friendly
Ingredient List
From your pantry:
4-15 ounce cans of 8 Track Dark Red Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed
1 medium yellow onion, diced
1 Tablespoon jarred minced garlic
1 Tablespoon parsley, dried
1 Tablespoon hot sauce
1 teaspoon thyme, dried
1 teaspoon paprika
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
2 bay leaves
14 ounce can vegetable broth
1-1/2 cups instant brown rice
From your fridge:
1 green bell pepper, cored and diced
Fresh parsley for garnish (not required)
Preparation Instructions:
1. Drain and Rinse Kidney Beans
2. In a large pot over medium heat, add onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook until vegetables are tender and slightly browned (about 8-10 minutes). Add garlic and cook one minute.
3. Add parsley, thyme hot sauce, paprika, salt and pepper; stir to coat veggies
4. Add kidney beans, bay leaves, and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil. Cover and lower heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.
5. While the beans simmer, prepare rice according to directions
6. When the beans are ready, mash with potato masher or food processor.
7. Serve beans with a scoop of rice. Enjoy!