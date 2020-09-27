Sunday Brunch: Cajun-style Red Beans and Rice

Maggie Sadowsky, a food Scientist and the creator of 8 Track Foods, stopped by Sunday Brunch to share her recipe for Cajun-style red beans and rice.

Cajun-Style Red Beans and Rice

Feeds 6-8

Preparation – About 30 minutes (great make ahead meal)

Vegan, Gluten Free and Pantry-Friendly

Ingredient List

From your pantry:

4-15 ounce cans of 8 Track Dark Red Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed

1 medium yellow onion, diced

1 Tablespoon jarred minced garlic

1 Tablespoon parsley, dried

1 Tablespoon hot sauce

1 teaspoon thyme, dried

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

2 bay leaves

14 ounce can vegetable broth

1-1/2 cups instant brown rice

From your fridge:

1 green bell pepper, cored and diced

Fresh parsley for garnish (not required)

Preparation Instructions:

1. Drain and Rinse Kidney Beans

2. In a large pot over medium heat, add onion, bell pepper and celery. Cook until vegetables are tender and slightly browned (about 8-10 minutes). Add garlic and cook one minute.

3. Add parsley, thyme hot sauce, paprika, salt and pepper; stir to coat veggies

4. Add kidney beans, bay leaves, and vegetable broth. Bring to a boil. Cover and lower heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes.

5. While the beans simmer, prepare rice according to directions

6. When the beans are ready, mash with potato masher or food processor.

7. Serve beans with a scoop of rice. Enjoy!