Sunday Brunch: Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Jeanette Hurt, author of ‘Cauliflower Comfort Food’, joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share recipes for Roasted Cauliflower Florets and Buffalo Sauce, a vegetarian alternative to Buffalo Wings.
Hurt is a Chicago native and an award-winning author of 15 books on food and drink. Hurt lives in Milwaukee, and has contributed recipes to Forbes, Chicago Health and the Huffington Post.
Roasted Cauliflower Florets
Makes 8 to 10 (1/2 cup) servings
Estimated 5-10 minutes to prepare and 25-30 minutes to cook
Ingredients:
- 1 medium head cauliflower (1.5 to 2 lbs.), cored and cut to 1/2-inch pieces, leaves removed.
- 1 to 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or olive oil spray
- 1/8 teaspoon sea salt
- 1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees
- Place the cauliflower pieces onto a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil or silicone baking mat, then brush or spray them with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper on top.
- Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, remove from oven and use spatula to flip over. Spray or brush with more olive oil.
- Bake for an additional 12 to 14 minutes. The cauliflower will be done when it is lightly browned but not blackened.
Buffalo Sauce (Makes 1/2 cup)
Ingredients:
- 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into chunks
- 1/3 cup hot sauce
- 2 tsp. honey
- 1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients for Buffalo sauce into small pot over medium-low heat. Whisk until butter is melted.
- Toss the roasted cauliflower with Buffalo sauce in large bowl.
- Place and garnish with minced herbs to serve.
