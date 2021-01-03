Sunday Brunch: Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

Jeanette Hurt, author of ‘Cauliflower Comfort Food’, joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share recipes for Roasted Cauliflower Florets and Buffalo Sauce, a vegetarian alternative to Buffalo Wings.

Hurt is a Chicago native and an award-winning author of 15 books on food and drink. Hurt lives in Milwaukee, and has contributed recipes to Forbes, Chicago Health and the Huffington Post.

Roasted Cauliflower Florets

Makes 8 to 10 (1/2 cup) servings

Estimated 5-10 minutes to prepare and 25-30 minutes to cook

Ingredients:

1 medium head cauliflower (1.5 to 2 lbs.), cored and cut to 1/2-inch pieces, leaves removed.

1 to 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or olive oil spray

1/8 teaspoon sea salt

1/8 teaspoon fresh ground pepper

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees

Place the cauliflower pieces onto a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil or silicone baking mat, then brush or spray them with olive oil. Season with salt and pepper on top.

Bake for 12 to 14 minutes, remove from oven and use spatula to flip over. Spray or brush with more olive oil.

Bake for an additional 12 to 14 minutes. The cauliflower will be done when it is lightly browned but not blackened.

Buffalo Sauce (Makes 1/2 cup)

Ingredients:

3 tbsp. unsalted butter, cut into chunks

1/3 cup hot sauce

2 tsp. honey

1/2 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

Instructions:

Place all ingredients for Buffalo sauce into small pot over medium-low heat. Whisk until butter is melted.

Toss the roasted cauliflower with Buffalo sauce in large bowl.

Place and garnish with minced herbs to serve.

For more on her book, visit here.