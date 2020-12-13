Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Crepes

WGN Weekend Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WGN Weekend News Anchor and Reporter Sean Lewis makes breakfast crepes for this week’s Sunday Brunch.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup lukewarm water
  • 1 cup warm milk
  • 4 large eggs
  • 4 tbsp. melted, unsalted butter
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2-3 tbsp. sugar
  • 1 tsp. salt

Instructions:

  • In a blender, add wet ingredients first followed by dry ingredients. This will keep dry ingredients from sticking to the bottom.
  • Blend on low for 2 minutes until well-blended
  • Lightly butter 10-inch non-stick frying pan
  • Pour 1/3 cup of batter into pan, swirling to cover the entire bottom
  • Flip crepe with thin spatula when edges begin to brown
  • Cool for 30 seconds, or until second side turns golden before turning crepe out onto clean platter or cutting board.
  • Repeat with remaining batter. Once crepes are at room temperature, they can be refrigerated for a few days.
  • Warm them up in microwave for 30 seconds or crisp in heated pan for a minute.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News