Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Crepes

WGN Weekend News Anchor and Reporter Sean Lewis makes breakfast crepes for this week’s Sunday Brunch.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup lukewarm water
- 1 cup warm milk
- 4 large eggs
- 4 tbsp. melted, unsalted butter
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2-3 tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. salt
Instructions:
- In a blender, add wet ingredients first followed by dry ingredients. This will keep dry ingredients from sticking to the bottom.
- Blend on low for 2 minutes until well-blended
- Lightly butter 10-inch non-stick frying pan
- Pour 1/3 cup of batter into pan, swirling to cover the entire bottom
- Flip crepe with thin spatula when edges begin to brown
- Cool for 30 seconds, or until second side turns golden before turning crepe out onto clean platter or cutting board.
- Repeat with remaining batter. Once crepes are at room temperature, they can be refrigerated for a few days.
- Warm them up in microwave for 30 seconds or crisp in heated pan for a minute.