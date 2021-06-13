Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Corn Dogs

WGN Weekend Morning News anchor Sean Lewis shares his recipe for Breakfast Corn Dogs on this week’s Sunday Brunch.
INGREDIENTS:
- 12-14 breakfast sausage links
- 1.5 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup corn masa flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tbsp. sugar
- 1 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 stick melted butter
- 1 strip bacon, cooked and chopped finely
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar for presentation
- 12-14 popsicle sticks
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Cook breakfast sausages according to package directions.
- Set cooked sausages on paper towels and cool to near room temperature.
- Insert popsicle sticks into each cooled sausage link, lengthwise.
- Make batter: In large bowl, whisk together flours, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar.
- Add eggs, milk, melted butter and stir well, folding in bacon.
- Heat oil in dutch oven or deep fryer to 350 degrees.
- Carefully pour batter into a tall glass.
- Dip sausage, holding onto exposed stick, into batter.
- Carefully place battered sausage into hot oil, using tongs helps.
- Cook for 90 seconds, or until batter becomes golden brown before removing.
- Drain on cooling rack or paper towel.
- Dust with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup.