Sunday Brunch: Breakfast Corn Dogs

WGN Weekend Morning News anchor Sean Lewis shares his recipe for Breakfast Corn Dogs on this week’s Sunday Brunch.

INGREDIENTS:

  • 12-14 breakfast sausage links
  • 1.5 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup corn masa flour
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 tbsp. sugar
  • 1 cup milk
  • 2 eggs
  • 1/2 stick melted butter
  • 1 strip bacon, cooked and chopped finely
  • 1/2 cup powdered sugar for presentation
  • 12-14 popsicle sticks

INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Cook breakfast sausages according to package directions.
  • Set cooked sausages on paper towels and cool to near room temperature.
  • Insert popsicle sticks into each cooled sausage link, lengthwise.
  • Make batter: In large bowl, whisk together flours, salt, baking powder, baking soda and sugar.
  • Add eggs, milk, melted butter and stir well, folding in bacon.
  • Heat oil in dutch oven or deep fryer to 350 degrees.
  • Carefully pour batter into a tall glass.
  • Dip sausage, holding onto exposed stick, into batter.
  • Carefully place battered sausage into hot oil, using tongs helps.
  • Cook for 90 seconds, or until batter becomes golden brown before removing.
  • Drain on cooling rack or paper towel.
  • Dust with powdered sugar and serve with maple syrup.

