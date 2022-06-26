Chef Debbie Gold from Stolp Island Social makes a decadent Sunday Brunch with Bourbon French Toast

Ingredients

1 cup whole milk

1/2 cup heavy cream

3 large eggs

3 tablespoon bourbon

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1 vanilla bean, split and scraped

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Butter or canola oil as necessary

8 to 12 slices thick slices brioche or challah

16 oz bourbon of your choice

Directions

Combine the milk, cream, eggs, vanilla extract, vanilla pod, and seeds, the cinnamon, and bourbon in a wide, shallow dish. Heat a large cast-iron or nonstick skillet or griddle over medium-low heat for a minute or 2 then grease the pan with a teaspoon or more of butter.

When the butter starts to sizzle turn the heat up a touch.

Dip the bread into the batter and let soak for 2-3 minutes. Gently shake off any excess batter and put the battered bread directly into the preheated pan.

Cook the French toast 5 to 6 minutes in total, flipping once or twice, until golden brown.

Cut toast in half and arrange on plate. Garnish with small spoonful of bourbon cream and crushed praline. Serve with side of spiced honey syrup.