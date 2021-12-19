Sunday Brunch: Blueberry Goat Cheese and Apple Crostini with Artichoke Hearts Au Gratin

Chef Carlos Orozco from Catered by Design in Morton Grove joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share his recipe for Blueberry Goat Cheese and Apple Crostini with Artichoke Hearts Au Gratin.
Most of Catered by Design’s items are traditional American and Italian fare, with service throughout the Chicago area.
Blueberry Goat Cheese and Apple Crostini:
INGREDIENTS:
- 8 oz. goat cheese
- 4 oz. diced fresh blueberries
- 16 slices Crostini bread
- 4 oz. diced Granny Smith apples
- 2 oz. water
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 2 oz. honey
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 tsp. thyme
DIRECTIONS:
- Combine cheese with blueberry until well-combined.
- Add salt and pepper, do not overmix.
- Scoop 1 oz. of filling on each Crostini.
- Garnish with apple and drizzle with honey.
Artichoke Hearts Au Gratin
INGREDIENTS:
- 12 oz. canned artichokes, cut in half V-shaped
- 1 oz. shredded Parmesan cheese
- 2.25 oz. cream cheese
- 3/4 oz. Mascarpone cheese
- 1/2 tsp. grated Parmesan cheese
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. dried parsley
DIRECTIONS:
- Cut artichokes in half.
- Coat each half with shredded Parmesan cheese.
- Mix cream cheese, Mascarpone, Parmesan, pepper, garlic and parsley in food processor.
- Scoop out 1/4 cheese balls from mix.
- Top artichoke with one ball.
- Sprinkle with a bit more Parmesan.
- Preheat oven to broil and cook for 1 to 2 minutes to char lightly or preheat oven to 350 degrees and cook for 8 minutes.