Sunday Brunch: Black Bean Herb Tamales with Feta Cheese

Chef Margarita Challenger, owner of Tacos Guanajuoto in Kildeer and Guanajuoto in Winnetka to share her recipe for Black Bean Herb Tamales with Feta Cheese.

Guanajuoto is located at 1005 Green Bay Road in Winnetka and Tacos Guanajuoto is located at 20771 N Rand Road in Kildeer.

RECIPE:

Black Bean Herb Tamales with Feta Cheese

(Makes 16-20 Tamales)

Ingredients

3 Cups of Masa (plain)

8 Oz Butter

1 Cup Black Beans (drained)

1 Cup Chicken Broth (Vegetable broth can be substituted)

1/3 Cup Crumbled Feta Cheese (Queso Fresco can be substituted)

2 Chipotle Peppers Diced

1 Teaspoon Baking Powder

1 Teaspoon Chopped Fresh Dill

1 Teaspoon Chopped Fresh Chives

1 Teaspoon Chopped Fresh Mexican Oregano

½ Teaspoon Salt 1 Bag Corn Husks (soaked in hot water)

DIRECTIONS:



Step 1: Using an electric mixer, mix the butter until creamy.

Step 2: Add the masa and mix for approximately 3 minutes.

Step 3: Add the chicken broth slowly until the mixture is moist, not wet. You may not need the full cup of broth.

Step 4: Mix until light and fluffy.

Step 5: Add the baking powder and salt then mix for another minute.

Step 6: Fold in the herbs and black beans with a rubber spatula, or on the lowest mixer setting.

Step 7: Taste and adjust the salt. Step 8: Add the mixture to the corn husks and fold.

Step 9: Arrange in the cooking pot and then cook for about 40 minutes completely covered.

Let them sit covered for 30 minutes. Serve and enjoy with your favorite salsa