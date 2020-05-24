Sunday Brunch: Beet, Walnut & Yogurt Salad

Cook book author Diane Kochilas joined Sunday Brunch from Athens, Greece to share her recipe for Beet, Walnut and Yogurt Salad.

Ingredients

2 pounds 1 kilo beetroots, trimmed and scrubbed
2-3 garlic small cloves crushed
1 cup Greek strained yogurt
1 cup walnuts
1/2 cup extra virgin Greek olive oil
Salt to taste
1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar or Greek sweet vinegar glykadi

Bring the beetroots to a boil over medium heat in a large pot of lightly salted water. Simmer for about 35-40 minutes, or until fork tender. Remove, drain, and rinse. Peel the beet roots and cut into 1-inch (2/5 cm) cubes.

While the beetroots are boiling, toss the walnuts in a nonstick skillet over medium heat until lightly toasted. Remove, set aside to cool slightly and chop or pulverize in a food processor until coarsely ground.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, yogurt, and garlic. Add a little salt to taste. Whisking all the while, dilute the dressing with about 2-3 tablespoons of water. Mix in the walnuts.

Pour the dressing over the beets, adjust seasoning with salt and serve. The salad may be served either at room temperature or chilled.

