Sunday Brunch: Bastille Day wine pairings

Caroline Conner joins WGN Weekend Morning News to share her suggestions for Bastille Day wine and cheese pairings, specifically with rosé.

Bastille Day is typically celebrated in Chicago, but will not be this year.

Conner lives in Lyon, France and is currently studying for the Master of Wine. She does free workshops online and is promoting BottlesUp!, a woman-owned wine shop in Lakeview East.

Conner’s suggestions include the 2020 Château de Trinquevedel Tavel Rosé and the 2020 Château Revelette Coteaux d’Aix-en-Provence Rosé.

Conner notes differences in price, taste and pairing, as well as aroma, appearance and structure.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.